Seminole County leaders to meet over removing fluoride from water supply

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County could be one step closer to removing fluoride from its water supply.

County commissioners will get an update on Tuesday and discuss a new proposal.

Dentists still stand by its benefits in small amounts, but the conversation comes as a bill moves through Tallahassee to ban fluoride from state water systems entirely.

Channel 9 will have a crew at the meeting and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group