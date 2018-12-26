Deputies: Man shot, critically injured in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was shot Wednesday morning near the intersection of Michigan Street and Westmoreland Drive, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said the victim and the shooter know each other, and they believe the shooting is drug related.
They said the victim, identified only as a black man in his 40s, suffered critical injuries.
Law enforcement officers have a portion of Michigan Street blocked off as the investigation into the shooting continues.
Footage from the scene shows a silver sedan stopped in the middle of the road with its trunk open.
Deputies have not released any further information about the suspect or the victim.
This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News at noon for the latest updates from the scene.
