Deputies: Man shot during dispute at Zellwood home in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies said a man was shot during a domestic dispute Wednesday afternoon at a home in the Zellwood area.
Deputies said the incident occurred on Holly Creek Road near West Orange Blossom Trail.
The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, deputies said.
Investigators said they are working to find out what led to the shooting.
