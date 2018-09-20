0 Deputies: Man who tried to have sex with girl impersonated deputy in high-speed chase

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County man who Lake County deputies said impersonated a police officer and followed another driver in a high-speed chase faces new charges in Marion County.

Deputies said Jonathan Shaddix was arrested in August as part of an online sting.

Investigators said Shaddix tried to pay for sex with an underage girl and was communicating with detectives who he thought were her parents.

"We were looking for child sex predators," said Lauren Lettelier, a Marion County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. "He engaged in conversations, saying all the lewd acts he wanted to do."

Watch: Alleged shootout between Apopka High School students

Two days before Marion County deputies planned to interview Shaddix about the case, they said he was arrested for impersonating an officer after conducting a high-speed chase and trying to stop a driver. The pursuit was recorded.

Investigators said Shaddix's car resembled a patrol car, was outfitted with flashing lights and bore a "Thin Blue Line" bumper sticker. They said he was dressed as a law enforcement officer and was armed with pepperball guns.

Deputies said Shaddix had previously been arrested for impersonating a law enforcement officer.

Records said Shaddix was arrested by the Orlando Police Department in 2015 for chasing a driver from the now-shuttered Glitz Ultra Lounge at Carrier Drive and Universal Boulevard. He was sentenced to nine months in jail.

Read: Up, up and away: Channel 9 gets exclusive look at Walt Disney World's Skyliner

"We certainly want our community to know about this individual and know about this type of activity that he is involved in," Lettelier said.

Channel 9's Myrt Price traveled to Shaddix's home Thursday, but no one answered the door.

Records said Shaddix was arrested in November 2007 at an Orange County apartment complex after he was accused of chasing a woman and attacking her with a baton, but the charges were dropped.

Deputies said drivers are not required to stop their vehicle unless they see red and blue lights.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.