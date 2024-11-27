Deputies: Missing 7-year-old with autism found dead in lake was living in unsafe conditions

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The life of a 7-year-old with autism came to a tragic end when deputies found his body in a lake Tuesday morning.

Charlie Newton was first reported missing by his parents on Monday. They told deputies he ran off from their driveway.

Deputies said Charlie was non-verbal and may have been attracted to Christmas lights as well as bodies of water. He has also been known to climb up trees.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office released a report that details the disturbing conditions the child and his two other siblings were living in.

Deputies said they found a large roach infestation, minimal food and no clean clothes.

The report said the three children shared a small bedroom with a dirty mattress on the floor and that both the refrigerator and bathroom were locked shut.

Deputies contacted DCF, who deemed the house unsafe and moved the two other children into a hotel with their mom.

At this point, the parents are not facing any charges in this case.

