Deputies rescue dog from canal in Palm Coast

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies are being credited with saving a dog’s life.

Deputies said they responded to a report of a dog in distress in the canal at the W-Section of Palm Coast.

The officers said they found a person in a kayak who was trying to save the dog but was unsuccessful.

Deputy Alex Wolfe used the kayak to try to get the dog out of the water but then jumped off the kayak into the water and pulled the dog to shore.

FCSO said the dog was turned over to animal control and later reunited with its owner.

