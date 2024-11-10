Deputies rescue runaway horses at Space Coast Fair

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office wrangled up two runaway horses.

The horse nicknamed “Outlaw,” along with one of her friends, made an escape at the Space Coast Fair.

Deputies said they quickly located the pair and safely returned them to their owners.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey commended his team and the local citizens for assisting in the swift capture.

According to the social media post, nobody, including the horses, was hurt during the incident.

