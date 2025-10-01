Deputies retrained after arresting wrong man in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The deputies involved in a wrongful arrest in Seminole County have been reprimanded and are undergoing re-training.

This comes after 47-year-old Victor Gordillo was wrongly arrested on shoplifting accusations back in June.

Victor Gordillo, a former Army Ranger, was at his home in Lake Mary when the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office came on a warrant for his arrest.

Body camera video shows the deputies knocking on the door and identifying themselves. They tried to coax Gordillo out of the house, saying it was a matter that needed to be discussed in private.

Gordillo’s wife refused. The deputies then pushed past her and wrangled Gordillo to the ground under threat of being tased.

SCSO quickly realized that they had made a mistake, and the actual suspect was Gordillo’s 70-year-old father, who shares the same name.

The family is now planning a lawsuit.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group