Deputies: Road closures due to sinkhole in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said a roadway in The Villages will be closed due to a sinkhole.

The roadway on Southern Trace between Williams Road and Woodridge Drive will be closed until further notice, deputies said.

According to a social media post, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Sumter County FD, and Road Department are on scene as of Saturday morning.

Read: Troopers: Orange County crash kills 2, injures 3

Deputies said anyone with questions can contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 352-793-2621

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group