Deputies: Road closures due to sinkhole in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said a roadway in The Villages will be closed due to a sinkhole.
The roadway on Southern Trace between Williams Road and Woodridge Drive will be closed until further notice, deputies said.
According to a social media post, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Sumter County FD, and Road Department are on scene as of Saturday morning.
Deputies said anyone with questions can contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 352-793-2621
