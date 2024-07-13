Troopers: Orange County crash kills 2, injures 3

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Orange County left two people killed and three others injured.

Troopers said the fatal crash happened at 5:39 a.m. at the intersection of Colonial Drive and Pine Hills Road in Orlando.

According to the news release, a 2012 Chrysler 200 was traveling southbound on Pine Hills Road approaching Colonial Drive in the outside lane, while a 2016 Honda CRV was eastbound on Colonial Drive approaching Pine Hills Road in the inside lane.

Troopers said the front of the Chrysler 200 hit the left side of the Honda CRV.

FHP said the color of the traffic light is still under investigation.

Troopers said two of the three occupants from the Chrysler 200 were taken to hospitals and pronounced dead. The Chrysler’s third occupant, a 33-year-old Apopka man, was hospitalized and is in critical condition.

FHP said the Honda CRV, a 43-year-old Orlando man driving, and a 39-year-old Orlando female were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

FHP said the roadblock in the area has been cleaned

FHP is still investigating the crash.

