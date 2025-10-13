Deputies search for 15-year-old girl reported missing in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in locating Jade Ann Chase, a 15-year-old girl last seen in Webster, Florida.

Chase is described as a white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black crop top and jean shorts with sparkles.

Authorities believe she may be accompanied by two unknown males in a 2000 White Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with a loud exhaust.

Chase was last seen in the area of River Junction in Webster.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is handling the case and urges anyone with information to contact them at 352-793-2621 or call 911.

