  • Customers forced to ground at gunpoint during armed robbery in Deltona

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    DELTONA, Fla. - Volusia County deputies are searching for two men after an armed robbery early Friday in Deltona.

    Deputies said the two masked men robbed a Racetrac gas station around 1:10 a.m. on Deltona Boulevard.

    Related Headlines

    An employee told deputies one of the men pointed a gun at her head while demanding all of the money in the cash register, officials said.

    TRENDING NOW:

    According to a report, the employee said she was also struck in the back of the head with the gun but was not seriously injured.

    Deputies said another employee and two customers were inside the store at the time of the robbery.

    One customer was inside the restroom during the robbery, and after coming out, the robber pointed his gun at him and forced him to lie on the ground, deputies said.

    Investigators said one man was heavy-set and wearing a red tank top, gray pants and a mask. The other robber was a thin man wearing a gray track suit and a mask.

    Deputies said the men arrived in two stolen vehicles, a black Cadillac Escalade with Florida tag EEPI07 taken during an armed carjacking in Leesburg and a red Hyundai Elantra with Florida tag KQQN91 taking during an armed carjacking in Orange County.

    Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-227-TIPS.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories