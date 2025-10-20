Deputies search for missing DeBary man

DEBARY, Fla. — A silver alert has been issued for Richard Butler, who was last seen in DeBary, Florida.

Butler was last seen in the area of Foxhill Court in DeBary, wearing a blue plaid shirt, khaki pants, and a black belt.

Authorities believe he may be traveling in a 2015 red Honda Civic with Florida tag number Y91AMN.

Richard Butler may be in the Taylor County area, although this has not been confirmed. The reason for his disappearance has not been stated.

