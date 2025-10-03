Deputies search for suspect accused of shooting at juvenile during party in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Marion County are looking for someone who allegedly shot at a juvenile.

Investigators said the shooting occurred over the weekend at a bonfire party celebrating Forest High School’s homecoming.

Deputies said a suspect fired shots at a juvenile victim after a physical altercation.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Witnesses at the party were unable to identify the suspect involved in the shooting, but a photo of him was found from a social media video of the incident, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers of Marion County, where tips can be submitted online or by phone.

