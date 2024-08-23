Deputies search victims after man is charged with 56-counts related to sexual exploitation of minors

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday charged 21-year-old Moarani Hopkins with 56 felony charges related to his efforts to sexually exploit several 15 to 16-year-old girls from Marion County.

Hopkins was arrested back on June 14, 2024, after the Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 15-year-old victim’s Grandmother who discovered her granddaughter was having disturbing conversations with a man on her phone back in February.

Deputies located videos involving the victim and Hopkins engaged in sexual acts and messages from Hopkins asking for explicit videos and photos.

During his arrest, Hopkind admitted to knowing the child’s age and admitted to the sexual act with the victim.

Read: Heavy police presence reported on Wymore Road in Winter park

After his arrest, detectives obtained a search warrant for the phone Hopkins had in his possession.

There, MCSO found significant evidence of Hopkins seeking out vulnerable children and providing them with narcotics.

MCSO was able to identify three more child victims out of Marion County but still needs help with identifying the rest of the victims found in the evidence.

Read: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspends presidential campaign; removes himself from 10 battleground states

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group