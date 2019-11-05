0 Deputies: Sex offender gropes Disney character at Magic Kingdom

BAY LAKE, Fla. - A 51-year-old Orlando man groped a Disney character Saturday at Walt Disney World, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said they were called shortly before 12:15 p.m. to the Magic Kingdom after Brian Thomas Sherman placed his arm around the costumed character's shoulders and groped her breast.

Sherman and his wife were escorted into a meet-and-greet area, and they sat on either side of the victim, an arrest report said.

The report said Sherman sat down beside the victim more quickly than she expected.

"This left the victim physically stuck in between the defendant on her left and his wife on her right," according to the report.

The report said Sherman repeatedly told the victim that the character she was playing is his favorite as he placed his arm around her shoulders.

The victim said she was trained to know that it is inappropriate to be photographed with a visitor's arm wrapped around her and that she was uncomfortable but was unable to move, the report said.

It said Sherman moved his arm lower so that he could cup the victim's bra with his hand.

ARRESTED: Brian Thomas Sherman, 51, on charges of Battery for groping a cast member at the Magic Kingdom on 11/2. If anyone else believes they were touched inappropriately by Sherman, contact the Sheriff's Office at 407-836-4357. pic.twitter.com/PJrjNGGMDq — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) November 5, 2019

A co-worker could tell that the victim was uncomfortable and told Sherman to change his pose, but he cupped and lifted her breast for several seconds, the report said.

"When the defendant left the room, the victim began shaking and crying," the report said.

Deputies said the man was identified through a picture taken by a Disney photographer.

Sherman was booked into the Orange County Jail on charges of battery.

Anyone else whom Sherman might have inappropriately touched is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 407-836-4357.

