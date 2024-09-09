Deputies: Teen victim involved in apartment shooting last week dies days later

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The 17-year-old who was shot Thursday at an apartment complex in Orange County died Saturday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim, identified as Arthy Sony Cetoute, was found by deputies as they responded to the apartment complex on Americana Blvd, Thursday around 7:20 p.m.

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition but died from his injuries on Saturday, according to OCSO.

The investigation is active and ongoing, with detectives working on all leads.

No additional details have been released at this time.

This is the second incident within two days that has severely injured or killed a person along the 1800 block of Americana Boulevard.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

