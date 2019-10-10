Deputies: Viewer identifies man after surveillance catches him robbing Osceola County family's home

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Officials with the Osceola County Sheriff's Department have arrested one man after he was accused of breaking into a family's home, taking a gun and jewelry.
The burglary happened just before 7:30 p.m. on October 8 when officials responded to a call of a man reporting his home off of North Goodman Road had been burglarized.
The family said the burglar took a wedding ring and even emptied out a piggy bank.
"He just felt the need to take personal items," said Miranda Clowney. "I don't know why someone would do that to someone else."
Deputies said Anthony Sanchez-Rosa was identified after a viewer saw the report on the news.
Detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest and contacted him at his place of employment. Sanchez-Rosa attempted to flee after officials made contact with him, but he was soon apprehended.
Sanchez-Rosa has been transported to the Orange County Jail for resisting without violence and on charges of armed burglary, grand theft of a firearm and grand theft.
