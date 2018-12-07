Deputies: Woman instigates brawl between teens, coaches girl during fight

DUNDEE, Fla. - A Dundee woman is accused of initiating a fistfight between two teenagers, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies said Giselle Reyes Felix, 36, drove a 16-year-old girl to a home Wednesday, where a 17-year-old girl lives.
According to a news release, the 17-year-old was walking home from school when she heard a car horn and saw a car quickly approaching her. The 16-year-old girl yelled at the victim and then attacked her, the release said.
Watch: Cellphone video released of teen brawl
The Sheriff’s Office said Felix coached the 16-year-old during the brawl.
"Our adult suspect was supposed to be responsible for the 16-year-old girl. Instead, she not only drove the girl to the victim, but she also incited and encouraged a fight, and coached the girl on how to hit the victim,” Sheriff Grady Judd said in a news conference.
The release said that when the victim fell on her back, the 16-year-old stomped on her head multiple times with her feet. A good Samaritan was able to stop the fight, temporarily, but Felix encouraged the 16-year-old to attack the other girl again, the release said.
"This is a parent. I want to say, ‘Giselle, what are you thinking, girl? Are you just nuts?,’” Judd said.
Felix was arrested and charged with child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The 16-year-old girl was arrested on battery charges.
Neither of the juveniles suffered serious injuries, according to the release.
Their names were not released.
Watch Polk County Sheriff' Grady Judd's news conference below:
