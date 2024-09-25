Deputies wrangle gator who walked up to residents front door

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Just another night in Florida, Polk County sheriff’s deputies wrangle a gator in North Lakeland while waiting for FWC officers to arrive.

On Tuesday, a Creeks Crossing Drive resident called PCSO after a gator that was strolling through several yards got bold and went right up to someone’s front door.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies Rios (seen in pic), Gonzalez-Gomez, Rice, Bellido, and Roque were happy to keep him contained until the real gator pros could come to take him off their hands.

