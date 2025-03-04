Deputies wrangle runaway donkey near I-95

MIMS, Fla. — Deputies in Brevard County had their hands full with a “fugitive” near Interstate 95.

Calls came in after a runaway donkey was seen near the highway.

Deputies responded and found the stubborn animal, “Clyde,” running wild in the Mims area.

After some sweet talking, deputies and troopers got him to cooperate and returned him safely to his owner.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group