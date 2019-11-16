Deputy arrested after pointing gun at ride-share driver, Sheriff's Office says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County sheriff's deputy was arrested after he allegedly pointed a gun at a ride-share driver, the Sheriff's Office said.
On Saturday morning, deputies said they arrested Deputy Troy Heyer on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm.
Deputies said the arrest took place after the Orlando Police Department was called by a Lyft driver who alleged that after they drove Heyer home, Heyer came out of his house and pointed a gun at the driver.
Heyer was hired in October 2005 and works in the Court Services Division.
The Sheriff's Office said Heyer has been relieved of all law enforcement duties without pay while the criminal case is underway.
Orange County Sheriff John Mina released a statement on the incident:
"These are very serious criminal allegations. As law enforcement officers, we must be held to the highest standards of conduct whether on duty or off duty," Mina said. "These allegations will be thoroughly investigated and the results of that investigation will be made public."
No other details were released.
