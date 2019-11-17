  • Child shot in leg at Daytona Beach apartment complex, police say

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A child was shot in the leg at an apartment complex in Daytona Beach, police said.

    The Daytona Beach Police Department said it received a call at 10:50 a.m. Sunday regarding someone shot in an apartment at 507 Jean St.

    First responders said a child was shot in the leg but the injury does not appear to be life-threatening.

    The child was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center for treatment.

    No other details were released.

