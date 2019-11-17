Child shot in leg at Daytona Beach apartment complex, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A child was shot in the leg at an apartment complex in Daytona Beach, police said.
The Daytona Beach Police Department said it received a call at 10:50 a.m. Sunday regarding someone shot in an apartment at 507 Jean St.
Related Headlines
First responders said a child was shot in the leg but the injury does not appear to be life-threatening.
The child was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center for treatment.
No other details were released.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}