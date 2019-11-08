Deputy faces termination after video appears to show him yanking middle school student's head

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Sheriff John Mina on Friday afternoon will discuss a video circulating on social media that appears to show a school resource officer yanking a middle school student's head, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.
The agency described the incident as "an inappropriate amount of force."
Related Headlines
"The school resource deputy was immediately removed from the school this morning, pending termination," the Sheriff's Office said in a news release. "Our Professional Standards Division has opened an investigation and will submit it to the State Attorney's Office for review."
TRENDING NOW:
- Fight between people in 3 vehicles leads to shootout near Lake Nona, deputies say
- Man in custody following fatal Marion County crash that killed 3, including 2 children
- Officials: Mother of missing Florida girl has stopped cooperating with investigators
- Man may have inappropriately touched more children on Disney grounds, deputies say
The Sheriff's Office said Mina learned of the video at about 9 a.m. Friday.
"I am very upset by what I saw on that video," he said in a statement. "The actions of this deputy appear to violate some of the most important values and expectations that I have set as sheriff. The type of behavior I witnessed on the video and on body-worn camera video will not be tolerated."
Deputies said the girl involved in the incident was briefly detained before being released to a parent.
Read: Teacher accused of cursing at 4th grade students, calling them stupid, dumb, cheats and liars
The Sheriff's Office did not publicly identify the deputy but said that he is a certified law enforcement officer who was hired from another agency in February.
Mina will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. Click here to watch it live once it begins, and see the full video of the incident on Channel 9 Eyewitness News, beginning at 4 p.m.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
Read: 'It's still shocking': Officer fired after school arrests of 6-year-olds, police chief says
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}