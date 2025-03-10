DeSantis approves $1.5M rail extension funding in Winter Haven

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference on Monday to discuss a massive railway expansion in Central Florida.

DeSantis spoke about expanding rail access Monday morning in the city of Winter Haven.

The governor presented the city with a $1.5 million check to complete the project.

DeSantis said the project will create jobs and help expand shipping capabilities in the area.

“The rail extension will help businesses expand operations in this area and we definitely see the potential for new jobs being created in this area,” DeSantis said.

He said the funding is from the state’s job growth grant fund.

Officials said the increased shipping capabilities will also help reduce traffic in the area.

