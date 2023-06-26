DeSantis asks federal judge to dismiss Disney lawsuit; claims immunity

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On Monday, attorneys for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis asked a federal court to dismiss the Walt Disney Company lawsuit against the governor, arguing that he and the Secretary of Florida’s Department of Economic Opportunity are “immune” from the suit.

In the documents obtained by ABC News, attorneys for DeSantis argue that “neither the Governor nor the Secretary enforce any of the laws at issue, so Disney lacks standing to sue them.” (pg. 3)

The lawyers also added that DeSantis “is entitled to legislative immunity, which shields “both governors’ and legislators’ actions in the proposal, formulation, and passage of legislation.” (pg. 3–4)

In April, Disney sued DeSantis and other Florida officials over a campaign alleging was “patently retaliatory, patently anti-business, and patently unconstitutional.”

DeSantis and Disney have been at odds with each other for over the past year, following the company’s publicly criticizing the Parental Rights in Education Law that restricts content concerning sexual orientation and gender identity in grades kindergarten through third grade. Critics have dubbed the law as the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

