DeSantis awards $23.5M to boost infrastructure in three Florida communities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced a $23.5 million award to be distributed across three Florida municipalities to enhance critical infrastructure.

The funding aims to support infrastructure improvements in Citrus County, Levy County, and the City of Newberry, Florida. Citrus County will receive $16.4 million to replace its sewer system, which was affected by the 2023 and 2024 hurricanes. Levy County is set to receive $1.5 million for water infrastructure improvements, while the City of Newberry will receive $5.6 million for roadway and water enhancements.

Governor DeSantis emphasized the importance of these investments, stating that they will help the municipalities grow their critical infrastructure.

Citrus County’s allocation will address the damage to its sewer system caused by recent hurricanes, ensuring the community can recover and improve its resilience against future storms.

Levy County’s $1.5 million funding will focus on enhancing water infrastructure, which is crucial for the county’s development and sustainability.

The City of Newberry will utilize its $5.6 million award to enhance roadways and water systems, thereby improving transportation and water management for its residents.

