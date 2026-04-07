DeSantis continues push to eliminate property taxes for homestead residents

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is continuing to push a ballot initiative that is worrying some local governments.

While in Tampa on Monday, the governor said he wants to eliminate property taxes, and is working to get key people involved in creating an amendment.

It’s an idea DeSantis has been pushing since last year to reduce and then eventually eliminate property taxes for some homeowners.

He says that it could be done by exempting Florida residents who own homes.

Local governments are worried that eliminating property taxes cannot be done without cutting services.

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