DeSantis could sign bill to undo law for later school start times in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to address a bill on school start times in Florida.

If signed, it would undo a 2023 law requiring high schools to start no earlier than 8:30 a.m.

It was intended to help teenage students get more sleep.

However, many school districts say they would not be able to comply if it took effect next year.

Some school districts said they don’t have the money for new buses or drivers.

