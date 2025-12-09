DeSantis designates Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR as foreign terrorist organizations in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that Florida is officially designating the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations as foreign terrorist organizations.

In a statement posted to X, DeSantis directed Florida agencies to undertake all lawful measures to prevent unlawful activities by these organizations.

This includes denying privileges or resources to anyone providing material support to them.

The implications of this decision remain to be seen as agencies begin to implement the directives.

