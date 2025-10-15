Local

DeSantis highlights Florida’s top higher education ranking during Palm Beach visit

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis highlighted Florida’s achievements in education during a visit to Palm Beach on Wednesday, emphasizing the state’s top ranking in higher education.

According to DeSantis, U.S. News & World Report has recognized Florida as the number one state for higher education.

He also noted that in-state tuition rates have remained stable, which he views as a significant achievement for the state.

“We’ve made substantial progress in education,” DeSantis stated, referencing the state’s efforts to maintain affordable tuition and improve educational outcomes.

Governor DeSantis also mentioned advancements in teacher salaries since 2020. However, despite these efforts, the National Education Association reported in July that Florida ranked second to last in the nation for teacher salaries.

