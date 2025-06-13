DeSantis opposes proposed AI restrictions in new Senate bill

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing back against a provision in the federal budget package that overhauls AI regulations in the new Senate bill.

During a press conference, the Governor voiced his discontent with the new restrictions in the bill, stating that the regulations would hinder states’ ability to regulate artificial intelligence.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed three bills into law, aiming to protect children from sexual crimes better. Additionally, he signed a bill targeting nonconsensual altered photos, also known as AI deepfakes.

During a visit to Jacksonville on Tuesday, DeSantis also pledged to sign another sex-offender-related bill in the coming days. Standing at a podium emblazoned with a “Law & Order” sign, the governor stated that he views Florida as a model for other states to follow in protecting children.

“We’ve done more in the state of Florida to protect the innocence of our kids than any state in these United States,” he said.

