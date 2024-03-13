DeSantis to send officers and troops to South Florida to prevent Haitian migrant landings

ORLANDO, Fla. — As the political and economic situation in Haiti continues to deteriorate, Governor DeSantis announced Wednesday that he would send hundreds of Florida State Guard troops and police officers to the state’s southern coast to prevent migrant landings.

For quite some time, the State of Florida has been dedicating significant resources to combat illegal vessels coming to Florida from countries such as Haiti,” Governor Ron DeSantis said. “We cannot have illegal aliens coming to Florida.”

DeSantis’ order will result in aircraft and boats being sent with the troops, and more than 100 additional personnel sent to the Florida Keys.

Haiti has effectively been without a government since the assassination of its president in 2021. Its prime minister has promised to hold elections, only to delay the plans again and again, citing security issues.

In the meantime, gangs have taken over the capital Port-au-Prince, and launched assaults on each other, civilians and institutions like the airport and the Central Bank.

That’s caused many to flee the island when given the chance – if they ever get it.

In 2022, members of Haiti’s Special Olympics delegation disappeared during the event in Osceola County. Indian River deputies made arrests after a boat carrying dozens of people was discovered in the lagoon.

WFTV spoke to a former police officer in Haiti who came to Orlando through Mexico in February. He said he believed he would be killed if he remained in his country.

Prominent members of the Haitian-American community were quick to criticize the governor’s heavy-handed approach Wednesday, and called on DeSantis to erect a temporary settlement to house migrants who flee for safety, instead of sending them back.

“Some people are, you know, selling everything they have just for maybe one person of a family to get out,” Greater Haitian American Chamber of Commerce President Jean Perpillant said, calling the sending of troops “a tragedy.”

He said some people paid the very gangs causing the chaos to help them leave, only to be abandoned once they reached US shores.

Follow-up emails to DeSantis’ office and the Biden administration weren’t returned Wednesday.

A town hall event to discuss the situation in Haiti and the resources available to those in Central Florida will be held Friday, March 15, at 8 p.m. at 7200 Lake Ellenor Drive near Pine Castle.

