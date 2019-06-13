DeSantis signs Patient Savings Act in effort to reduce health care costs in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Floridians will be given an incentive to comparison shop for nonemergency medical treatment under a bill signed Wednesday by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
“With the signing of this legislation, we are empowering patients in Florida,” DeSantis said.
The bill, also known as the Patient Savings Act, expands on a health care price transparency program and will allow patients to shop for lower costs for treatment and split the savings with their insurers.
“This new law allows Florida patients to reduce their health care costs when they select higher-value medical procedures,” said state Rep. Paul Renner.
The bill also makes changes in state employees' health care plans. One change could place new limits on prescription drugs available to state employees.
“Florida has stepped up with the Patient Savings Act to give consumers more control over their health care and lower their costs,” said Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez.
The state Department of Management Services will study drug usage and submit a list of drugs to be excluded from state employees' coverage. An exception will be made if a doctor writes "medically necessary" on the prescription.
“I am proud of the work we have done together to provide transparency and savings for patients all over Florida,” said state Sen. Manny Diaz Jr.
DeSantis said the program will save the state up to $46 million a year.
