Staff ‘devastated' after 2 giraffes killed by lightning strike at Lion Country Safari

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. - Two giraffes died after they were struck by lightning at Lion Country Safari, the wildlife park wrote Tuesday in a Facebook post.
Lily and Jioni were in a pasture in their habitat during a thunderstorm six weeks ago when they were struck, officials said.
“Recent pathology results confirm that the giraffe did pass as a result of the lightning and that the manner of their passing was instantaneous,” the Facebook post said.
Park officials said they were waiting on the pathology results to release the information on their deaths.
“The keepers and our whole team were understandably devastated by this sudden and tragic loss,” the post said. “We continue to mourn our two incredibly lovely and charismatic giraffe. They will both be sorely missed.”
Officials said the giraffes have access to numerous shelters in a multi-acre habitat.
