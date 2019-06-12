  • Crews at scene of 'plane down' in Lake Maitland, Fire Rescue says

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    MAITLAND, Fla. - Maitland Fire Rescue reported a “plane down” Wednesday in Lake Maitland.

     

    Skywitness 9 is over the scene where crews searched Lake Maitland.

     

    No further information has been released. WFTV.com will update this story as it develops.

     

    Read: Plane lands on I-4 ramp near Maitland

     

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories