Police in Daytona arrest school employee following an incident with a student who has Down syndrome

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department arrested a Seabreeze High School paraprofessional on Thursday following an investigation into an incident involving a student with Down syndrome.

50-year-old Dontel Wright, was taken into custody for an encounter that took place Thursday.

The investigation began after the incident was reported to the Seabreeze High School assistant principal.

Investigators found that Wright intentionally and unlawfully kicked a 17-year-old student during a behavioral incident.

Following the physical contact, the student ran from the paraprofessional and attempted to hide behind the school bleachers.

The investigation determined that Wright followed the student and forcibly pulled the teenager from underneath the bleachers. While the student did not sustain any injuries during the encounter, the student’s parents were notified.

The student’s parents have expressed their intent to press charges against the paraprofessional on behalf of their child.

The case remains under investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group