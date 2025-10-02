Despite government shutdown, TSA agents are still helping travelers fly safely

ORLANDO, Fla. — Air travel in Central Florida may look relatively normal during the government shutdown.

Despite the uncertainty in Washington, TSA agents are still required to report for duty.

TSA agent and union leader Chris Finlay said that TSA workers are considered essential, so they must work, even though they’re not currently receiving pay.

The agents will eventually receive back pay.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group