Details released on arrests in FSU linebacker shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Four people have been arrested in connection with the shooting of Ethan Pritchard. He’s the FSU football player from Sanford who was shot in the head at the end of last month.

Law enforcement said it was the wrong place, wrong time for the Pritchard family. They said Ethan was driving his aunt home after a family get-together in Havana, about 20 miles outside Tallahassee. A three-year-old was also in the car when the car was ambushed.

“Ethan was not doing anything wrong in that area,” Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young announced Tuesday.

Four people are now arrested after the shooting.

Jayden Bodison, Caron Miller, and Germany Atkins were three suspects arrested during search warrants about 20 miles outside on Tuesday morning. A 16-year-old turned himself in that afternoon.

“Three are being charged with three counts of attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle,” a lead investigator on the case said. “Germany is charged with violation of probation.”

Investigators said a shooting occurred in Havana on August 25th. They believe this is a case of mistaken identity because the car used in that shooting looked like the one Ethan was driving on August 31st. Investigators said it was not the same car.

“It was the perfect storm of being in the wrong place,” an investigator said.

Ethan’s uncle told Channel 9 that Ethan is still sedated but stable. Doctors hope to reduce his medications later this week to see if he will wake up.

