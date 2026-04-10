Detours in place for Maitland Jazz and Blues Festival

MAITLAND, Fla. — The 2026 Maitland Jazz & Blues Festival takes place in downtown Maitland, an annual open-air event at Independence Square featuring performances from 12 talented musical acts on two lively stages.

Organizers promise a wonderful selection of local food, charming artisan vendors, and fun activities for the whole family.

Sections of Horatio Avenue and Packwood Avenue between Maitland Avenue and Orlando Avenue, as well as Independence Lane in downtown Maitland, will close at 2 p.m. on Friday in preparation for the Maitland Jazz and Blues Festival.

The roads will reopen after 12 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Motorists are advised to use extra caution and follow detour signs around the area. For more information about the Jazz and Blues Festival, visit here.

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