Development chances remain low for tropical waves in the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are continuing to monitor several tropical waves in the Atlantic.

A few disturbances are slowly moving through the Atlantic, Caribbean, and Gulf of Mexico.

None of the areas have a high chance of development due to dry air in the mix.

Watch: Stalled front increases rain, storm chances Thursday in Central Florida

The dry and stable air remains dominant as we approach the peak of hurricane season on Sept. 10.

Thankfully none of the tropical disturbances are currently threatening Florida.

Watch: Action 9: How to prepare before the storm

Channel 9 will continue to monitor the tropics and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2024 Cox Media Group