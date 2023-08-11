‘Diabolically fun’: Minion Land now open at Universal Orlando Resort

ORLANDO, Fla. — Minion Land on Illumination Avenue is officially open at Universal Orlando Resort.

The “Minion” themed area opened to the public on Friday.

The area features a new ride, retail stores and dining options. See a summary from Universal Orlando Resort of what to expect in the new area based on the “diabolically fun” franchise below:

Villain-Con Minion Blast blends immersive sets, interactive game-based technology, and an original storyline for a first-of-its-kind attraction that puts guests’ skills to the test to see if they have what it takes to become a member of the Vicious 6 from “Minions: The Rise of Gru.”

Photos: Minion Land now open at Universal Orlando Resort

At Minion Cafe, guests can expect an immersive new eatery that features three themed areas designed after Minions Kevin, Stuart, Bob and Otto.

Bake My Day is a retail location and bakery featuring a selection of Minion-themed sweet treats, including cupcakes, macarons, s’mores and more, along with exclusive Minion-inspired merchandise.

Read: Universal Orlando to share preview of new ‘Minion Land’ attraction

Evil Stuff retail store offers a variety of Villain-Con and Minions merchandise.

Inside Illumination Theater, guests can meet, greet and interact with characters like the Minions, Gru, Margo, Edith and Agnes, plus new additions from the film “Sing” – Rosita, Gunter and Johnny.

At Pop-A-Nana, guests can purchase sweet and savory popcorn, including a special banana flavor, inspired by the Minions’ love for bananas.

Read: Universal promises ‘Minion mischief’ in new details for upcoming attraction

Freeze Ray Pops offer a walk-up window serving colorful frozen treats inspired by Gru, the Minions and Vector.

Despicable Me Minion Mayhem is a simulator attraction that turns guests into Minions.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 38 Minion Land Minion Land on Illumination Avenue officially opened Aug. 11 at Universal Orlando Resort. (Universal Orlando Resort)

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group