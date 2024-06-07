Discount Truck Parking to expand two properties in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Shipping storage company Discount Truck Parking (DTP) is expanding two of its three Orlando properties, even as the landscape for outdoor storage projects becomes more difficult, according to experts.

At 11699 Airport Drive, the Fort Lauderdale-based company is adding five acres on the southwest corner of the property, bringing the total site to 15 acres. DTP purchased the land in 2021 for $3 million, according to county records, and owner Ariel Golan said the company is spending another $3 million to pave it and add amenities.

Golan said he expects the new space to be available by August.

