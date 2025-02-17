Local

Leesburg Police Department still searching for overnight shooting suspect

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
Henry Demetria Darity Mugshot Leesburg (Leesburg Police Department)
LEESBURG, Fla. — At approximately 8 p.m. on February 16, 2025, officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Truitt St., Leesburg, FL.

Upon arrival, they discovered that the victim had been shot in the upper body and then robbed.

Officers provided first aid to the 51-year-old victim, who was transported to the hospital and remains in stable condition.

The suspect, who was later identified as 36-year-old Henry Demetria Darity, fled the scene on foot.

An active arrest warrant is being issued for attempted homicide, armed robbery, and armed trespassing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Leesburg Police Department at 352-787-2121 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

Tips may be eligible for a cash reward.


