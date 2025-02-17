FHP: Deadly crash blocking stretch of Orange Blossom Trail

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers are at the scene of a deadly crash in south Orange County.

Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Orange Blossom Trail and Hunter’s Creek Boulevard.

As of 4:30 a.m., FHP reported the intersection was blocked in all directions.

Channel 9 has reached out to troopers for information about what led to the crash and who was involved.

