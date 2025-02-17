‘My biggest fear’: Florida woman continues recovery after shark attack in the Bahamas

ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman is recovering in Orlando after a terrifying shark attack in the Bahamas.

Rileigh Decker and her friend were swimming last week in Bimini Bay when a shark attacked them.

“My biggest fear with this thing was that I was going to lose my leg. So now that it’s not going anywhere, I just have to really focus on,” Decker said.

Decker received a serious injury to her foot.

She said recovering will be difficult, and she’s grateful for all her support.

