Discover John B. Stetson’s Hidden Legacy: Rare Personal Items Unveiled at University Exhibit

DELAND, Fla. — Stetson University is presenting an exhibit honoring its namesake, John B. Stetson, which includes rarely displayed personal items from the renowned hat maker.

John B. Stetson, famous for his iconic cowboy hats, has a lasting legacy that still influences the university, whose sports teams are affectionately known as the Hatters. The exhibit provides a rare look into Stetson’s personal life, featuring items not usually seen by the public.

The free exhibit, accessible to the public, is located at the Hand Art Center and Library on the university’s DeLand campus.

It will be available for viewing through December 6th.

