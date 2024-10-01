Disney announces new hotel offers for the upcoming year

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Walt Disney World Resort has announced new promotional offers on rooms and packages for the upcoming year.

Theme park goers can save up to $200 per night with a 3-night stay at select Disney Resort hotels. The promotion is available most nights from Feb. 26 to June 30, 2025.

Disney said visitors can also save up to 25% on room-only at select Disney Resort hotels in early 2025.

People who stay at one of the Disney hotels can enjoy exclusive perks, including:

Admission to a Disney water park on check-in day

30-minute early theme park entry

Complimentary resort transportation

Early access to purchase Lightning Lane passes

Ability to make dining reservations 60 days before arrival

Click here for more information about the new Disney promotions.

