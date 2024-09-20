Paralympics Star Oksana Masters Celebrates her Paralympic medals at Walt Disney World

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Team USA Paralympics star Oksana Masters celebrated her 2024 Paris Paralympic medals this week at Walt Dinsey World.
Oksana, along with her husband Aaron Pike, and Team USA Paralympic teammate Brian Siemann spent several days enjoying the theme park.
Masters won two gold medals in the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, bringing her career total to nine gold and 19 overall Paralympic medals.
Masters won the first medal in the Women’s road time trial H4–5 with a winning time of 23:45.20.
She won her second gold in the Women’s Road Race H5 with a time of 1:52:14.
