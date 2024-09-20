Paralympics Star Oksana Masters Celebrates her Paralympic medals at Walt Disney World

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Team USA Paralympics star Oksana Masters celebrated her 2024 Paris Paralympic medals this week at Walt Dinsey World.

Oksana, along with her husband Aaron Pike, and Team USA Paralympic teammate Brian Siemann spent several days enjoying the theme park.

Oksana Masters Walt Disney World Team USA multi-sport Paralympics superstar Oksana Masters celebrates her magical summer with Minnie Mouse at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Masters, who has 19 Winter and Summer Paralympic medals despite a turbulent childhood, recently won two gold medals at the Paris Games. Masters spent the day having fun at Magic Kingdom with her husband Aaron Pike and friend Brian Siemann, both fellow Team USA competitors. (Preston Mack, photographer) (PRESTON MACK/Preston Mack, photographer)

Masters won two gold medals in the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, bringing her career total to nine gold and 19 overall Paralympic medals.

Masters won the first medal in the Women’s road time trial H4–5 with a winning time of 23:45.20.

She won her second gold in the Women’s Road Race H5 with a time of 1:52:14.

