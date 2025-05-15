Lake Nona West unveils tenant lineup for shopping center opening in 2026

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Shopping center Lake Nona West on May 15 announced a lineup of tenants as it progresses toward its planned opening in spring 2026.

The 405,000-square-foot project by Tavistock Development Co. is designed as a pedestrian-friendly district blending retail, dining and entertainment. Target was confirmed as the center’s anchor tenant in June 2024 and — at 150,000 square feet — it will be one of the retailer’s larger format styles.

Lake Nona West has also secured Nordstrom Rack, Total Wine & More, Barnes & Noble and Homesense as tenants. Pre-leasing for the project, including the anchor Target, totals 300,000 square feet.

